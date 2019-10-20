PIVX (PIVX) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $103,442.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. During the last week, PIVX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010676 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004831 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, YoBit, BiteBTC, Binance, Coinroom, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

