Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $633.00 Price Target for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $36.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.84 and its 200 day moving average is $517.32. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

