Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

