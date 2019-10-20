Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

