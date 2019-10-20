Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories that will expand its customer base and generate higher demand for services. It expects 340,000 new customers and a 30% increase in customers’ energy demand by 2030. Its long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen infrastructure and investment in battery storage projects will make its renewable projects more efficient. It plans to invest $1,237 million, $1,266 million and $1,472 million in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. In the past 12 months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, The company is subject to comprehensive guidelines by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. Its operations are affected by fluctuations in the commodity price, weather and operational hazards.”

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,931,000 after buying an additional 565,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,899,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,777,000 after buying an additional 131,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

