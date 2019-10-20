PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.06

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $10.04. PHSC shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 415 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5%.

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,800.47).

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

