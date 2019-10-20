Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 404,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

