Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.04 ($29.11).

UG opened at €23.66 ($27.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.22. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

