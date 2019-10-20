PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading Down 6.7%

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 1,236,402 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 414,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,357,200. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,569,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 668,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

