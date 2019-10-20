PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $16,182,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.25 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

