Peoples Bank OH Sells 452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

VZ opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

