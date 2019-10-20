Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

