Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.43.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. Penumbra has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $185.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $31,978.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $1,193,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,350. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Penumbra by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

