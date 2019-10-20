Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post $171.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $172.09 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $133.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $729.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $730.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $894.09 million, with estimates ranging from $874.15 million to $907.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 248.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 684.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.98. 694,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,153. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

