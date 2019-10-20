Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,304. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

