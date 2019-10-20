Paxos Standard Token Market Capitalization Hits $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00226236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.01128437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

