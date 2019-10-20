Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 55.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

