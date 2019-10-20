Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

