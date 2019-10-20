Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,549.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Particl has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $58,549.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

