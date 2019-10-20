Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 156,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,172,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.
Shares of NNN opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
