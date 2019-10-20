Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 708.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 213,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $8.71 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

