Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 164.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 109.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,658.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

