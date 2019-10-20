Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $152.69 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

