Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 429 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,175.85. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.