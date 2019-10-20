Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,765,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

