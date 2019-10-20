Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.