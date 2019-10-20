Pareto Securities Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.40 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €8.40 ($9.77) price target by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.25 ($9.59).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.79 ($9.06) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.92.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.