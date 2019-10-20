Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 1,355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit MTA REIT alerts:

NYSE SMTA opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Spirit MTA REIT has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Spirit MTA REIT Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit MTA REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit MTA REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.