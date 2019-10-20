Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:PICO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Pico Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric H. Speron purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $45,159.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,049.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bylinsky purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,011 shares in the company, valued at $142,454.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,567 shares of company stock worth $580,934 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

