Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,925 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Basic Energy Services worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 583,164 shares of company stock valued at $564,627 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. Basic Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. Research analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

