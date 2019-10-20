Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.