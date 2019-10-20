Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USA Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.06 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 143,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $638,672.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,564,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,998 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

