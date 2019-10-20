Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 89,933 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In related news, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

