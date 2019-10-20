Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 64000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

