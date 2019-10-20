Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palomar Holdings Inc. is a property insurance company. It is focused on providing specialty property insurance products for individuals and businesses. The company’s primary business includes Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and REI. Palomar Holdings Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLMR. Barclays boosted their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,277,500.00. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $27,594,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. One Tusk Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

