Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,008,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,688,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 478,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period.

BATS PTLC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 338,883 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

