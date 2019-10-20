Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Trustmark by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

