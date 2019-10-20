Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

