Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

