Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of LKQ by 211.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 522.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

