Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,860,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 498,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 576,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

