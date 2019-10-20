Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 44,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,069. The company has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

