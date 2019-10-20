OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Raymond James started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 2,070,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,533. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

