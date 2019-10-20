Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at €14.93 ($17.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.14. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.