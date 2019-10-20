Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 230 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,613,000 after acquiring an additional 937,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,449,000 after acquiring an additional 414,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,556.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 147,882 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.19. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $289.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.34.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total transaction of $562,574.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,646.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,686 shares of company stock worth $121,248,380. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

