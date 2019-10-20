Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,300 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.66.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

