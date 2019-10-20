Optimum Investment Advisors Has $120,000 Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

