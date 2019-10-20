Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 4,500 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.