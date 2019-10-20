Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 2,350 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.