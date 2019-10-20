Oppenheimer Weighs in on General Electric’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE GE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

